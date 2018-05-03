Push For Passage Of Postpartum Depression Legislation

HARRISBURG – A Capitol news conference focused on legislation that would help women in Pennsylvania deal with postpartum depression. House Bill 200 would connect mothers with depression to mental health care and qualify infants whose mothers screen at risk for depression for early intervention assessment, tracking and – if needed – ongoing in-home services. Bill sponsor, Luzerne County Rep. Tarah Toohil says both babies and mothers would benefit from the measure. Studies show that 1 in 7 women can experience depression in the year after giving birth. A companion bill has been proposed in the PA Senate. House Bill 200, which received bipartisan support, is before the House Appropriations Committee for consideration.

