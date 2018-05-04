Animal Fighting Legislation Approved By PA House Panel

HARRISBURG – Ending the brutal practice of animal fighting is the target of a bill the PA House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved. Under House Bill 1197, animal fighting would be added to the list of crimes punishable under the state’s racketeering law. This would give law enforcement officers the tools they need, through stricter fines and penalties, to crack down on the practice. Animal fighting would be added to the list of racketeering activities that includes kidnapping, bribery, theft, insurance fraud, and other serious offenses. Violators could be found guilty of a first-degree felony. Five other states have similar laws. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

Related