Bill Cuts State Government Red Tape

HARRISBURG – As part of ongoing efforts to reduce burdensome state regulations, the PA House of approved legislation authored by Rep. Dawn Keefer of York & Cumberland Counties that would allow businesses to thrive, stimulate economic growth and decrease unnecessary government oversight. Her House Bill 1237 would establish an enhanced review process for major regulations that impose a substantial cost burden on communities, businesses or the Commonwealth. The Independent Fiscal Office would verify the cost of the regulations. The General Assembly would then have 30 calendar days or 10 legislative days, whichever is longer, to vote on the proposal. If a vote is not taken in that time or the regulation is voted down in either chamber, it would not be implemented. Rep. Keefer’s bill now goes to the Senate.

Related