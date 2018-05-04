Contract For PA Emergency Radio System To Get Audited

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will review the latest contract to provide a statewide emergency radio network that follows hundreds of millions of dollars in costs and years of criticism and failure. He says the goal is to ensure proper checks are in place so that the network will succeed after 20 years of failure. The state first allocated $179 million in 1996 to build a network that PA State Police officials say never overcame coverage and reliability shortcomings. The state has now committed over $800 million to build a network and DePasquale says he can’t recall another state contract failure of this size. State Police in 17 counties were expected to be using the new system by June 30.. DePasquale said his agency would review the state’s $45 million contract awarded in 2016 to ensure it carries adequate financial protections against performance failures.

