Measure Allows Appeal of Subsidies For Families Of Certain Adoptions

HARRISBURG – The PA House advanced legislation that would enable adoptive families to appeal the amount of the state subsidy provided to them by their county Children and Youth Services agency. Subsidies are provided for families who adopt a child or children, but in situations in which the placement is difficult due to a physical or mental disability or other extenuating circumstances, the normal subsidy may be insufficient for the proper care of the child. House Bill 2213 enables families who adopted a child with a mental or physical handicap, severe emotional disturbance, an older child, siblings or a different ethnicity to appeal their subsidy to the PA Department of Human Services. The subsidy may cover maintenance, medical, surgical, and psychological expenses, and other costs stemming from the adoption. Current law does not provide a mechanism whereby adoptive families can ask for additional funding. The bill now goes to the state Senate.

Related