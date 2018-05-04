Second Amendment Rally At Capitol Rotunda Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a portion of this past Monday’s Rally for the Second Amendment held in the state Capitol Rotunda. Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe was the host of the annual rally that brought citizens, gun rights groups, lawyers, and lawmakers together. Hear more from the Second Amendmant Rally held in Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.

