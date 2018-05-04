Unity On The 2018 National Day Of Prayer

LANCASTER – The 2018 National Day of Prayer had thousands from our region taking the time to pause and pray. The focus was on unity based on Ephesians 4:3. In Lancaster County, Bible teacher, Dr. James MacDonald encouraged the estimated 1,500 in attendance in Lititz Springs Park last evening to be active in prayer. MacDonald is heard on the radio program “Walk In The Word,” heard Monday through Friday at 10:30 a.m. on WDAC and 12 noon on WBYN. The evening also featured One A-Chord, a 130-voice choir, and a number of prayer leaders from around the county.

