Bill Expunges Drug Convictions For Medical Marijuana Users

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would expunge a conviction of simple possession of marijuana if the person convicted can show that it stemmed from their personal use for medical purposes is being proposed. Sen. Daylin Leach of Montgomery & Delaware Counties said it’s cruel to punish people simply because they were using medicine to try to make themselves feel better for a condition that the legislature has now approved the usage of medical marijuana. To have their conviction erased, the petitioner would have to show that they had a diagnosis, written by a doctor, for one of the 17 approved conditions at the time of their conviction. They would also have the burden of proving they were using marijuana at the time for the sole purpose of treating the medical condition they were diagnosed. Senate Bill 1160 is the first such bill introduced in Harrisburg to allow someone to have their marijuana conviction removed if they can prove they were using it for medical purposes. Similar legislation has been passed in other states that allow medical marijuana use. Leach’s Senate Bill 3, was signed into law as Act 16 in 2016. That bill legalized medical marijuana for 17 specified conditions. The first Pennsylvanian legally purchased medical marijuana from a dispensary in February 2018.

Related