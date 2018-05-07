Former WDAC Salesman Goes Home To The Lord

LEBANON – A longtime WDAC salesman has gone home to be with the Lord. John Kilmer died at age 92 at Cornwall Manor. He started at WDAC in 1963. Not only was John a salesman here, but he also owned and operated his farm in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, and was a freelance auctioneer. He leaves behind his wife, Rhoda, and their four children. A memorial service for John will take place this Friday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lebanon at 20 Linden Road. A visitation with the family will take place that day from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Contributions in John’s memory can be made to First Baptist Church of Lebanon, Mission Fund, and sent to 20 Linden Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Related