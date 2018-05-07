MCC’s Material Resources Center Goes Solar

EPHRATA – MCC’s Material Resource Center in Ephrata, Lancaster County is going solar. Solar panels were added to the roof of the facility on Saturday thanks to a group of volunteers and a grant that was received by MCC. The installation will produce 85% of the electricity needed to run the Material Resources Center annually. During the first year of operation, the electricity produced by the system will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 22 tons, in addition to reducing nitrous oxide and sulfur dioxide emissions. The system should be operational by early June 2018.

