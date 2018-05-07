PA GOP Governor Candidates Debate On TV One Last Time

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republicans seeking the nomination to challenge Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf in November made their final pitches in a last live-televised debate, with a little over a week until Pennsylvania’s primary election. Friday night’s hour-long debate in Lancaster was between commercial litigation attorney Laura Ellsworth, ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango, and York County state Sen. Scott Wagner. Asked how they’d appeal to independent voters in a general election, Ellsworth cast herself as an independent outsider experienced at getting things done. Wagner says he’ll level with people, tell them the truth and speak on their level, not above them. Mango says he’ll provide the most contrast with Wolf’s record because he’s the most conservative. The three have similar stances on taxes, marijuana policy, and gun rights. But they differ on raising the minimum wage and cutting school property taxes. Wagner and Mango said they support President Donald Trump and would campaign with him. Ellsworth said she supports Trump’s tax-cutting legislation and appointment of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. Wagner and Mango said they voted for Trump; Ellsworth said she voted for Ohio Gov. John Kasich. The primary election is May 15. Wolf is seeking a second term and does not face a primary challenge.

Related