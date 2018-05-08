Annual Memorial Service For Fallen Police Officers

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf joined the Fraternal Order of Police for its annual memorial service, offering remarks in tribute to the fallen heroes who have served and given the ultimate sacrifice. This 25th annual observance was held at the Forum in downtown Harrisburg with members of law enforcement, families, and local elected officials in attendance. This week is also National Correctional Officers Week, celebrated annually in the first full week of May to recognize and honor the work of correctional officers and personnel nationwide.

