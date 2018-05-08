Bill Allows For Open Primary In PA

HARRISBURG – Northampton County Sen. Lisa Boscola says she’s encouraged by emerging bipartisan support for her proposal that would allow independent and third party voters to cast a ballot in the Republican or Democrat primary elections in Pennsylvania. Boscola, a Democrat, said, “Being an independent voter shouldn’t disqualify someone from having a say who the candidates will be in the November general election ballot.” Republican House Majority Leader, Rep. Dave Reed of Indiana County voiced his support for giving independent voters a voice in the primary elections. Pointing to 750,000 statewide voters registered as independents or non-affiliated, Reed told Capitol reporters that these voters deserve a voice in primary elections, especially in local races where primaries often decide who the elected candidates will be. Boscola’s Senate Bill 280 would allow independent and non-party voters to participate in primary elections. Under the bill, non-affiliated voters could show up on Election Day and choose which party primary they want to vote in. The bill is before the Senate State Government Committee for consideration.

