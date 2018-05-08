Bill Allows For Open Primary In PA

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG – Northampton County Sen. Lisa Boscola says she’s encouraged by emerging bipartisan support for her proposal that would allow independent and third party voters to cast a ballot in the Republican or Democrat primary elections in Pennsylvania. Boscola, a Democrat, said, “Being an independent voter shouldn’t disqualify someone from having a say who the candidates will be in the November general election ballot.” Republican House Majority Leader, Rep. Dave Reed of Indiana County voiced his support for giving independent voters a voice in the primary elections. Pointing to 750,000 statewide voters registered as independents or non-affiliated, Reed told Capitol reporters that these voters deserve a voice in primary elections, especially in local races where primaries often decide who the elected candidates will be. Boscola’s Senate Bill 280 would allow independent and non-party voters to participate in primary elections. Under the bill, non-affiliated voters could show up on Election Day and choose which party primary they want to vote in. The bill is before the Senate State Government Committee for consideration.

REP. DAVE REED
SEN. LISA BOSCOLA

