Bill Expanding “Standing” For Child Custody Now Law

HARRISBURG – A bill expanding the legal standing for third-party individuals seeking to gain custody in cases where no biological or adoptive parent has care and control of a child has been signed into law. Senate Bill 844 was enacted as Act 21 of 2018. Bill sponsor, Indiana County Sen. Don White said the opioid crisis is a big reason for the measure. He said all too often, third-parties – especially grandparents – are called upon to care for the children of opioid addicts even though they currently have little to no legal standing under current state law. Act 21 will correct that and recognize in statute the role played by those caregivers. The legislation was endorsed by organizations including the Center for Child Advocates and Pennsylvania Legal Services.

