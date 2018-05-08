Go Beyond Week Of Service Underway

LANCASTER – Go Beyond is a church-based initiative to encourage, organize, and mobilize people to better their community through acts of service. Throughout this week, area churches, individuals, families, and organizations will come together to help with various community projects. The week involves prayer walks through the community, diaper drives for area pregnancy resource centers in Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and service opportunities at Water Street Mission. It also includes meal packing projects for Global Aid Network, numerous construction, painting, and repair projects, blood drives, and community cleanups. You can find out more about the week-long project at gobeyondus.com. You can also call 717-393-9711 or email: info@gobeyondus.com.

