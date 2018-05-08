New PA School Threat Reporting System Proposed

HARRISBURG – A bill creating a new school threat reporting system has been introduced. The Safe2Say Program would allow anonymous reporting of the threats regarding unsafe, potentially harmful, dangerous, violent or criminal activities in schools. The prime sponsor of Senate Bill 1142 is Lehigh County Sen. Pat Browne. The PA Attorney General would administer the monitoring system which is patterned after the Safe2Tell Program that was created in Colorado in 1999 after the school shooting in Columbine. At least five other states have created similar school threat reporting programs. The measure is position for a Senate floor vote this spring.

