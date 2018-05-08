Reduced Cost Proposed For PA ID Cards

HARRISBURG – In an effort to accommodate low-income, disabled or homeless people seeking easier access to Pennsylvania ID cards, Allegheny County Rep. Austin Davis announced he plans on introducing legislation that would reduce the fee for the cards. The lawmaker said our most vulnerable residents are the ones who struggle financially with the current cost of a state ID used for matters like employment. Under his proposal, they would be able to obtain a state ID for half of the current $30.50 cost. In addition, Davis’ bill would extend the discount to veterans. The bill is expected to be introduced to the state House in the near future.

Related