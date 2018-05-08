“The Wall That Heals” Coming To Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – A Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica, known as “The Wall That Heals” will be on display this week in Pennsylvania’s Capitol building. The wall will be on display to the public on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. until Sunday, May 13 at 2 p.m. The Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, Allegheny County Sen. Randy Vulakovich said that the memorial serves as a reminder that freedom is not free. The opening ceremony will feature former PA Gov. Tom Ridge, who received the Bronze Star for valor for his service in the Vietnam War.

