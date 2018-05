HARRISBURG (AP) – Authorities say a woman died and a 3-year-old girl went missing after the boat they were in capsized in the Susquehanna River south of the I-83 bridge in Harrisburg. A man was also injured when the boat capsized around 10 p.m. Monday. He was taken to a hospital and was being treated for hypothermia. Rescue crews were still searching for the child early today. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the boat to capsize. The victims’ names have not been released.

