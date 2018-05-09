Bill Saves Billions In Prescription Drug Costs

HOLLIDAYSBURG – A bill that could save Pennsylvania billions of dollars in prescription drug costs for public employees has been introduced. The measure modernizes the process for selecting and monitoring pharmacy benefit manager contracts across the state. Under the bill, public sector entities would be authorized to use specialized software and to require advanced bidding techniques, such as reverse auctions, to provide them with the most detailed comparison of bidders possible. The bill’s prime sponsor, Blair County Sen. John Eichelberger said his measure could be a game changer. Once a pharmacy benefit manager is selected and begins service, the legislation would provide for real-time, electronic auditing of the manager’s invoices. Eichelberger said New Jersey is expected to save $1.6 billion by using the same approach.

