Diapers Needed For Area Pregnancy Centers

HARRISBURG – PA Family Institute is taking part in Go Beyond, a church-led week of community service, to help collect diapers for pregnancy resource centers in Lancaster and Lebanon Counties. Many pregnancy centers in the area are in need of diapers and this is a simple way to help women who are committed to protecting life. Donations of new, unopened disposable diapers, sizes newborn – Size 6, are being accepted. Diaper drop off locations include both Lancaster locations of A Woman’s Concern; Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services in Columbia, Ephrata, Lancaster, and Lebanon; Pregnancy Resources at Cornerstone in Gap; Solid Rock Youth Ministries in Quarryville; and Breath of Life Ministries in Lancaster. For more information about the diaper drive, contact PA Family Institute at 1-800-FAMILY-1. For more service opportunities through Go Beyond, visit gobeyondus.com.

Related