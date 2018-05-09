Identities Released In Susquehanna River Incident

HARRISBURG (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a boating accident that injured her boyfriend and left their 3-year-old daughter missing. Search and rescue crews recovered the bodies of Mary Bredbenner and a family dog on Tuesday, the same day the search for little Madelyn Binkley was suspended. They were in the 12-foot, flat-bottomed boat with the girl’s father, Cody Binkley, when it capsized around 10 p.m. Monday in the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Cody Binkley was treated at a hospital for hypothermia. Authorities have not determined what caused the boat to capsize. It’s also unclear why the family was out on the river late at night. The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office is seeking information from the public who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

