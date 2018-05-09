PA U.S. Senators React To Iranian Deal Withdrawal

WASHINGTON, DC – Pennsylvania’s two U.S. senators reacted to President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said he supports the withdrawal. He commented, “The conscious decision by the Obama Administration to push through this agreement, even with bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate opposing it, should have been a clear indication this arrangement jeopardized our security. In addition to paving the way for Iran to develop nuclear weapons in a few short years, the agreement provided immediate sanctions relief and $100 billion to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.” Democrat Sen. Bob Casey disagreed with the President saying the agreement “was the best available option to substantially constrain Iran’s nuclear ambitions and to improve oversight of their technology.” He added that “President Trump has taken a drastic step that will increase the possibility of Iran resuming its pursuit of a nuclear weapon and make it much more difficult to reach a diplomatic agreement to constrain North Korea’s nuclear program.”

