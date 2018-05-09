Shooting Outside Lancaster County Police Station

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Authorities say a man who fired a shotgun outside a Lancaster County police station was shot and killed by an officer. Spokesman Brett Hambright of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said the man arrived at the Manheim Township police station with a shotgun just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Hambright said the man discharged the shotgun at least twice, and in response, an officer fired, killing him. No officers were hurt. Police have not commented on what transpired before the shooting. The county coroner will do an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The D.A.’s office will make a determination on the police use of force. The name of the man, a Lancaster County resident, was not released pending notification of relatives.

