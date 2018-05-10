Commonwealth Flag At Half Staff In Honor Of York Police Officer

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag in the City of York to fly at half-staff to honor York City Police Officer Alex Sable. The 37-year-old officer died yesterday after a cardiac arrest that occurred during a SWAT tactical training exercise in Baltimore County, Maryland. Sable received immediate treatment from medical personnel who were on scene during the training. He was a resident of Lancaster County where he lived with his wife and 3 young children. Officer Sable honorably served the residents of York City for 4 years. The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered through interment. The United States flag shall remain at full staff during this tribute.

