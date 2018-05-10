Lebanon County Van Explosion Claims Life

ONO (AP) – A van explosion at a Lebanon County trucking company has claimed a life. State Police said the van driver died after the 9:30 a.m. explosion on the back lot at J.P. Donmoyer Trucking in Ono. Authorities said one employee was parking a tractor-trailer and the van driver was driving over to pick him up and take him back to the main building. The maintenance vehicle contained gas, an air compressor, oxygen tanks, and welding equipment. The truck driver was taken for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening. The blast is not considered suspicious, but a fire marshal is investigating with the aid of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. OSHA is also investigating.

