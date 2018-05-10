Man Shot Outside Lancaster County Police Station Identified

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Officials identified the man who was shot outside a Lancaster County police station on Tuesday as 65-year-old John Simson of East Petersburg. An investigation revealed Simson fired at least two shots, including one at himself, during the series of events at the police station, which spanned a couple minutes. Police made repeated commands to Simson before an officer fired a single shot. Simson was recently charged by Manheim Township Police for sexually assaulting a minor. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office will make a determination on the police use of force. They are not elaborating on Simson’s motive for the incident.

