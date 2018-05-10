“Military Spouse Appreciation Day” On Friday

HARRISBURG – A resolution designating tomorrow as a day to honor military spouses in Pennsylvania has been adopted by the state Senate. “Military Spouse Appreciation Day” was created by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 as a day to recognize the contributions made by military spouses to the well-being of soldiers and the military community. The Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, Allegheny County Sen. Randy Vulakovich said today’s military spouses, both men and women, are often called upon to endure long separations from their loved ones. Many times, these husbands and wives must single-handedly take care of their children, their homes, and their own careers. “Military Spouse Appreciation Day” is celebrated annually on the Friday before Mothers Day.

