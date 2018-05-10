PA GOP Gubernatorial Primary Campaign Tops $20M

HARRISBURG (AP) – Campaign spending in Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial primary has passed $20 million, as the candidates headed into the final days of the race with a little over $4 million in the bank. Reports filed this week with the state elections office show Scott Wagner spent $5 million in April, while spending including the other two Republican candidates, Paul Mango and Laura Ellsworth, topped $7 million in the month. Wagner headed into May with $2.2 million in the bank, more than Mango’s $1.6 million and Ellsworth’s $410,000. Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf spent $1.5 million and had $14 million heading into May. He’s uncontested in Tuesday’s primary.

