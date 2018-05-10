Pennsylvania Funds Clean Air With VW Settlement

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company’s cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution. Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s setting up Driving PA Forward, a program that will distribute grants and rebates to help boost air quality in the state. The goal is to replace older diesel engines with new technologies. Officials plan to formally announce the program today. Volkswagen is making the payment to settle complaints it sold nearly 600,000 diesel-engine autos with computer software that rigged the results of federal emissions tests.

Related