Wolf Says He’ll Veto Pro Life Measure

HARRISBURG – Another pro life bill will face Gov. Wolf’s veto pen. House Bill 2315, known as the Heartbeat Bill, would require all physicians, before proceeding with an abortion, to determine whether the baby has a heartbeat. If the baby has a heartbeat, then the abortion cannot be performed. The legislation is before the state House Judiciary Committee. Wolf called the bill “even more extreme than the bill I stopped last year, and I will do everything in my power to stop this dangerous and unconscionable attack on women’s health care.” Wolf vetoed Senate Bill 3 last year, which would have stopped abortion after 20 weeks.

