Child’s Body Found In Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG (AP) – The body of a 3-year-old girl who was missing since a boating accident on the Susquehanna River that killed her mother and injured her father has been recovered. Officials say Madelyn Binkley’s body was recovered on Thursday. She was in a boat with her mother, Mary Bredbenner, and her father, Cody Binkley, when it capsized Monday night near the Dock Street Dam. Bredbenner’s body was recovered on Tuesday. A coroner ruled her death an accidental drowning on Thursday. The father was treated at a hospital for hypothermia. The body of a family dog also was pulled from the river. Authorities have not determined what caused the boat to capsize.

