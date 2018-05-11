Democrat Maryland Governor Candidate Dies

Posted on by GregBarton

OWINGS MILL, MD (AP) – A Democrat candidate for governor of Maryland has died. Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz died early Thursday after a cardiac arrest. He was 60. Kamenetz was at home in Owings Mill when he awoke around 2 a.m., complaining of feeling ill. He was hospitalized at St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died. The two-term county executive was a fixture in Maryland politics for nearly a quarter-century. He was one of seven candidates for the Democratic nomination to oppose Republican Gov. Larry Hogan this fall.

KEVIN KAMENETZ

