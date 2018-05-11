Reasons Christians Should Vote Biblically May 15 Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features Pastor Gary Dull, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Pastors Network, talking about 10 reasons why Christians should vote biblically next Tuesday, May 15th in Pennsylvania’s primary election. He says Christians need to be active with their government and voting is a good way to do that. Hear the 10 reasons Christians should vote biblically on May 15 with Pastor Gary Dull on Saturday aftyernoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.

Related