Suspect Sought In Lancaster County Trail Incident

CLAY TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County responded yesterday to the area of the Middle Creek Visitor Center in Clay Township for a report that a woman was approached by a man who tried to pull her into the woods. The 40–year–old female victim said she was riding her bike along the trail around 9:30 a.m., when she was approached by white male, about 5’10”, thin build, around 50 years of age that wanted her to “take a walk with him” into the woods.The suspect was also clean shaven and wore glasses. According to the victim, when she refused, the man pulled a knife and grabbed her by the arm. She asked him to stop and he left the area. The victim was not injured. The suspect may also be operating a small tan colored car and he may have a tattoo on one or both of his forearms. Anyone that may have additional information is asked to contact Officer Matthew Hinkle at 717–733-0965 or www.nlcrpd.org.

