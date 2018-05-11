“The Wall That Heals” Visits Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – “The Wall That Heals” is on display until Sunday at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. The traveling Wall features a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. and a mobile Education Center. The exhibits tell the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall, and the era surrounding the conflict, and are designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context. There are over 58,000 names of U.S. service men and women on the traveling wall. Chester County Sen. Andy Dinniman says that the Wall thanks veterans for their service. “The Wall That Heals” will also make a trip to Birdsboro, Berks County from July 5-8.

