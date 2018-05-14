Eight Universities Certified As Medical Marijuana Academic Clinical Research Centers

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health approved eight universities as Certified Academic Clinical Research Centers in the state’s medical marijuana program, signaling the first step towards clinical research to commence in the Commonwealth. The eight universities include: Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey; Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia; Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia; Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia; Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia; University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine; and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Additionally, the Health Department has expanded the number of serious medical conditions to include neurodegenerative diseases, terminal illness, dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders, and opioid-use disorder. More than 37,000 patients have registered to participate in PA’s medical marijuana program. Over 16,000 received their ID cards and received medical marijuana at a dispensary. 1,000 physicians registered for the program with more than 600 certified as practitioners. PA’s Medical Marijuana Program was signed into law in April 2016.

Related