Make A Wish Truck Convoy Rolls Through Lancaster County

LANCASTER – The 29th Make A Wish Mothers Day Truck Convoy traveled through Lancaster County with 539 trucks participating. The big rigs made their trek from Burle Industrial Park in Lancaster to Route 30 west, up Route 222 to Route 272 through Akron and Ephrata, travel on Route 322 and back down Route 222 carrying children who are battling serious illnesses. Many watched and waved along the travel route. Overall, sponsors donated over $175,000 this year in cash, goods, and services. Organizers of the Convoy hope to raise $500,000 to fulfill wishes of the children.

