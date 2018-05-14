Online Voter Guide Available For PA Voters

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians will head to the polls tomorrow to select candidates running for Governor, Lt. Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, even numbered districts of the State Senate, and State House. It may be a good time to go online to access the Pennsylvania Family Council’s voter guide which can be accessed at pafamilyvoter.com. Persons can access and download a personalized voter guide that includes your new congressional district information. The Council has already distributed about 100,000 printed voter guides and thousands are accessing the online guide.

