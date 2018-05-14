PA Primary To Set Stage For Next Crop Of State Lawmakers

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrats hoping to chip away at strong Republican majorities in the PA Legislature hope the pending primary is the first step. Nineteen Republicans and six Democrats in the House are retiring, and there are three vacancies that will be filled on Tuesday through special elections in Washington, Bucks, and Bradford Counties. Republicans hold strong majorities in both chambers, 121-82 in the state House and 34-16 in the state Senate. So they correspondingly have more turf to defend. Democrats have made a push to challenge as many Republican seats as possible in swing areas.

Related