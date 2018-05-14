PA Voters Have Selection For Lt. Governor

LANCASTER – Pennsylvanians will be selecting candidates for Lt. Governor in tomorrow’s primary. In the Republican primary, voters will choose from real estate investor Jeff Bartos, Allegheny County activist Kathleen Coder, former PA gubernatorial candidate and pro life advocate Peg Luksik, and Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughn. Democrats will select from incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, former Philadelphia city official Nina Ahmad, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, and Montgomery County banker and insurance broker Ray Sosa. The winner in each party will run on the November ballot with the winning gubernatorial nominee.

