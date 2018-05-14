PA Voters Have U.S. Senate Race

LANCASTER – The U.S. Senate race in the Keystone State could help determine whether Republicans maintain control of the chamber. Congressman Lou Barletta and state Rep. Jim Christiana are the Republicans running in tomorrow’s GOP primary election. Republicans control the U.S. Senate, 51-49. Democrat incumbent Sen. Bob Casey is one of 10 Democrat senators who represent a state won by President Donald Trump in 2016. Barletta is endorsed by the state GOP and is a favorite of Trump, who Barletta endorsed in the 2016 presidential election. Casey is a fierce Trump critic. The Scranton native is the son of the late former PA Gov. Bob Casey.

