Sports Betting Coming To PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball, and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. The 1992 law barred state-authorized sports gambling with some exceptions. It made Nevada the only state where a person could wager on the results of a single game. A spokesman for Gov. Tom Wolf says the new revenue from sports betting will be good for the state’s budget, which has struggled through persistent deficits since the recession. Pennsylvania, already the nation’s No. 2 commercial casino state behind Nevada, legalized sports betting last fall in a casino expansion bill. Lawmakers gave the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board authority to regulate sports betting. Owners of the state’s 12 licensed casinos can apply for a license for $10 million to operate sports betting in the casino, at another facility or online. The state tax rate would be 34%, with smaller percentages set aside for local governments where the casinos are located.

