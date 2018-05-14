Train Kills Pedestrian In Lancaster County

SAFE HARBOR – Authorities say one person was killed after being struck by a train in Lancaster County. A spokesperson from Norfolk Southern says the male victim was walking on the tracks near Safe Harbor with his back to the train shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. Lancaster Online has identified the victim as 38-year-old Michael Salm, Jr. of Manor Township. Officials say the train crew sounded the train’s whistle and bells and applied the braking system, but it can take a mile or more for a freight train to stop after brakes are applied. The 5,961-foot-long train was transporting 98 rail cars, including 95 empty cars, from Reybold, Delaware, to Enola, Cumberland County. State Police are investigating the incident.

