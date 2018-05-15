LANCASTER – Contested U.S. House races in our region has Republicans in the 11th Congressional District choosing between incumbent Congressman Lloyd Smucker and area businessman Chet Beiler. In the 10th Congressional District, Democrats will select from Alan Howe, Eric Ding, George Scott, and Shavonnia Corbin-Johnson. Republicans in the 13th Congressional District have eight candidates from which to choose: Stephen Bloom, John Eichelberger, Art Halvorsen, Ben Hornberger, John Joyce, Doug Mastriano, Travis Schooley, and Bernard Washabaugh. And in the 9th Congressional District, Republicans will choose from George Halcovage, Dan Meuser, and Scott Uehlinger. Democrats in the 9th will select from Laura Quick, Gary Wegman, and Denny Wolff.

Related