Get Out & Vote In The 2018 PA Primary Election

LANCASTER – The polls are open until 8 p.m. as today’s Pennsylvania primary election holds many contested races. Voters will choose Republican challengers to Democrat incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf. Republicans will select from Laura Ellsworth, Paul Mango, and Scott Wagner in the gubernatorial race. In the U.S Senate race, Republicans will choose either Lou Barletta or Jim Christiana to face Democrat incumbent Bob Casey. There are contested races for Lt. Governor in both parties. Democrats will select from incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, former Philadelphia city official Nina Ahmad, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, and Montgomery County banker Ray Sosa. In the Republican primary, voters will choose from real estate investor Jeff Bartos, Allegheny County activist Kathleen Coder, former PA gubernatorial candidate and pro life advocate Peg Luksik, and Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughn. WDAC News will have live updates this evening as the votes are tabulated.

