Letters With Voting History Draw Calls To Elections Office

LANCASTER (AP) – Election officials are investigating reports that someone is mailing out information about Pennsylvanians’ recent voting history in an effort to boost turnout. The mailings from the “Pennsylvania State Voter Program” prompted calls to the Lancaster County Elections Office. The mailers include publicly available details about the voting history of recipients and their neighbors. Public records show whether someone voted, but not how they voted. The letters ask why so many people don’t vote, and say they’re sending info “to publicize who does and does not vote.” The PA Department of State says it’s looking into the mailings that were received in several regions of the state.

Related