Lots Of Choices & Races For PA Primary Voters

LANCASTER – Pennsylvania voters have a lot to think about when they hit the polls for the primary election today, including a hotly contested Republican primary for governor to decide who will challenge Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf in November. Republicans will choose between commercial litigation attorney Laura Ellsworth, former health care systems consultant Paul Mango or York County state Sen. Scott Wagner. They also will be selecting candidates for Lt. Governor. In the Republican primary, voters will choose from real estate investor Jeff Bartos, Allegheny County activist Kathleen Coder, former PA gubernatorial candidate and pro life advocate Peg Luksik, and Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughn. Democrats will select from incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, former Philadelphia city official Nina Ahmad, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, and Montgomery County banker and insurance broker Ray Sosa. The winner in each party will run on the November ballot with the winning gubernatorial nominee. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and election officials emphasize that the redistricting decision did not change where anyone in the state will be voting.

