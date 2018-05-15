National Peace Officers Memorial Day Today

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags at the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities statewide to fly at half-staff today in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. The flags should fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. The day pays tribute to all men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our lives and serving our communities. It calls on citizens to remember their bravery, selflessness, and the sacrifice they made to keep all of us safe.

