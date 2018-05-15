PA Senate Honors Israeli Anniversary

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate congratulated Israel on its 70th anniversary. Chester County Sen. Andy Dinniman was one of several sponsors of a Senate Resolution commemorating the anniversary of the birth of Israel. Dinniman said Israel has become a partner with the U.S. in the Middle East. On May 14, 1948, the State of Israel was established as a sovereign and independent country and the first Jewish state in 2,000 years. From its humble beginnings Israel has emerged as a successful democratic state with a strong economy, a powerful military, and a commitment to peace among all people.

